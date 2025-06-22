Five-Run Second Sinks RailCats

(Rosemont, IL) The Gary SouthShore RailCats returned to Impact Field to take on the Chicago Dogs on Saturday Night on a hot day where the heat index was around 100 degrees. Chicago took game one 7-2 and the RailCats attempted even the series.

The Dogs put up a crooked number in the bottom of the second inning. Alex McGarry doubled into right field to drive in the first run. With the bases loaded, Henry Kusiak got a hanging breaking ball and grooved it into left field to unload the bases, Kusiak crossed home himself. The Dogs led 5-0.

In the next half inning the RailCats fought back. With two runners in scoring position, Elvis Peralta bashed a hit into center, and the RailCats were on the board. Chicago scratched across runs in the fourth and the fifth and had a five-run lead again.

In the sixth, Nick Ultsch doubled and as Reggie Pruitt picked up the ball and set to throw he slipped and the 'Cats took advantage with Peralta motoring home. Jake Guenther drove in the second run of the inning with a sacrifice fly to center.

With the RailCats down 7-4, they had two runners in scoring position in the eighth inning. That was when the Dogs turned to their closer Jacob DeLabio, he struck out the final two batters of the eighth and gave up just one walk in the ninth. The RailCats couldn't complete the comeback and lost the series.

Gary SouthShore's record is now 10-28, they will face Chicago one more time Sunday afternoon at 3:00. The Dogs will be pitching John Baker (7 Starts, 4-2. 5.54 ERA) and the RailCats have not announced their starter. Their will be an audio only stream provided on AABaseball.TV, Mixlr, and WE.FM 95.9.

