Enríquez Lifts Goldeyes to 4-3 Extra-Inning Win

June 22, 2025 - American Association (AA)

WINNIPEG, MB - Roby Enríquez played hero for the Winnipeg Goldeyes (18-20) Saturday night, lining an infield single in the bottom of the tenth inning to defeat the Sioux City Explorers (25-15) 4-3 at Blue Cross Park.

Sioux City opened the scoring in the top of the third when Zac Vooletich lined an RBI single to left to plate Henry George and give the visitors a 1-0 lead. The Goldeyes responded quickly in the bottom half, as Jacob Robson launched the first pitch of the inning to right-centre to tie the game at 1-1. Gustavo Sosa later came home on a wild pitch for a 2-1 Winnipeg advantage, and Matthew Warkentin added an RBI single to stretch the lead to 3-1.

Vooletich brought the Explorers closer with another RBI single in the fifth, and Austin Davis tied the contest in the sixth with a solo shot that made it 3-3.

The game remained knotted until the tenth, when Enríquez lined a sharp infield single that brought Keshawn Lynch across the plate for the win.

Goldeyes starter Jesse Galindo received a no-decision after working 4.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits with five walks and four strikeouts. Sioux City starter Jared Weatherbee also earned a no-decision, yielding three runs on five hits and recording ten strikeouts across six innings.

Ryder Yakel pitched 1.1 innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits, while Ben Onyshko kept the tie intact with two scoreless innings and two strikeouts. Trevor Brigden (W, 2-2) picked up the win with two innings of work and two strikeouts.

For the Explorers, Chase Jessee (L, 3-1) suffered his first loss of the season after tossing 3.2 innings and yielding an unearned run on one hit, two walks, and four strikeouts.

The series and the homestand concludes Sunday afternoon with a 1:00 p.m. CDT rubber match. Goldeyes ace Landen Bourassa (4-3, 3.15 ERA) will square off against Sioux City right-hander Peniel Otaño (0-2, 6.96 ERA).

