Monarchs Dig Deep for Extra-Inning Win

June 22, 2025 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - In a Texas street fight, the Kansas City Monarchs landed the final punch.

Now they're back in first place.

The Monarchs pulled out a true team win Saturday night, outlasting the Cleburne Railroaders 6-5 in 11 heart-pounding innings from La Moderna Field.

Joshuan Sandoval delivered the game-winning hit, a two-run single in the bottom of the 11th. Junior Cerda earned the win, throwing the final three innings without allowing an earned run.

"This is a huge team win," Sandoval said. "I think this is one of those wins that brings the ball club together. It wasn't pretty, but we got it done."

The win vaults the Monarchs (24-13) back to the top spot in the American Association West after the Sioux City Explorers lost their own extra-inning game in Winnipeg.

Patrick Pridgen threw six shutout innings to set the tone for Kansas City, striking out seven. John Nogowski went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, including his first home run as a Monarch to open the scoring in the first.

The Monarchs scored two runs in the seventh to take a 3-0 lead, but Cleburne's Steven Rivas tied the game with a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth.

Both teams drove in their bonus runners in the 10th. Alvaro Gonzalez scored on a fielder's choice for Kansas City and Jose Sermo came across on a single from Shed Long to tie it up for the Railroaders.

Jaylyn Williams led off the Monarch 11th with a single, pushing bonus runner Blake Rutherford to third. Williams swiped second a couple of pitches later. Josh Bissonette grounded out to shortstop for the first out of the inning, setting the stage for Sandoval.

Sandoval's two-strike single made it 6-4 heading into the bottom of the 11th. It was his first at-bat of the game after coming in for defense.

"The most important thing for me was to stay ready. You never know when you're going to get your shot and come in to the game," Sandoval said. "I was able to get a hanging pitch and do damage with it, and give the team the lead."

Cerda, who threw 42 pitches in relief, retired all three batters he faced in the 11th. Though the Railroaders' bonus runner scored, Kyle Martin popped out to shortstop to end the game.

"The only thing in my mind was to put up a zero and throw strikes," Cerda said.

It was the Monarchs' second extra-inning win of the year. They both have come in 11 innings.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs look to split the six-game series with Cleburne with a win in Sunday's finale. First pitch is scheduled for 6:06 p.m. Jackson Goddard will pitch for Kansas City against Cleburne's Kade Mechals. Monarchs fans can hear the game on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy app.







