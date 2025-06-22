The Comeback Kings: DockHounds Win the Series over Milkmen

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The Lake Country DockHounds rallied from behind twice on Sunday to take the series rubber match against the Milwaukee Milkmen, 9-7.

After Chris Jefferson was scratched minutes before first pitch, JT Moeller threw the first three innings before five more arms were used out of the bullpen.

Down 3-0, Demetrius Sims launched a home run for the third-straight game, his seventh of the year, in the bottom of the second inning. After an Aaron Hill single, Eury Perez left the yard for his first DockHound hit to tie the game.

Ray Zuberer III walked in the third inning and scored on an RBI single from Luke Roskam for a Lake Country lead before Milwaukee tied it in the sixth frame.

A leadoff single followed by a double and home run gave Milwaukee a three-run advantage after the top of the seventh. Perez led off the bottom of the inning with a double and scored on Daunte Stuart's fourth home run of the season. Stuart's home hit streak now sits at 15.

Trailing by one in the eighth, back-to-back walks led to Hill's fourth plate appearance. He connected for his fourth long ball of the year to go up by two runs, for good this time.

"We keep preaching a 'pass the baton' approach at the plate," said Hill. "It's a reminder that we don't have to do too much. I'm not trying to go for the hero swing but it sure felt nice leaving the bat."

Moeller allowed three runs on four hits and a walk in his start while striking out two batters. Robert Gsellman fanned three batters in two perfect innings of work before Will Sandy, Trey Riley, Jacob Cantleberry, and Eric Torres all collected three outs.

Cantleberry collected his second win of the year and Torres notched his ninth save. As a staff, the DockHounds struck out 10 batters with just Moeller's one walk.

Perez led the offense with four hits total on the day including two RBI.

"It all starts with the early work in the cage," said Perez. "There's always more work to do."

The DockHounds hit the road for six games at Cleburne beginning on Tuesday. Lake Country baseball returns to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on July 1 against the Chicago Dogs.







