Saltdogs Extend Win Streak in Back-And-Forth Series Opener

June 25, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska- The Lincoln Saltdogs defeated the Kansas City Monarchs, 6-5, Tuesday night at Haymarket Park. The Saltdogs rallied to tie the game in the sixth and took the lead for good in the eighth inning, claiming their sixth straight home victory and fourth consecutive win, overall. With the victory and losses by Fargo-Moorhead and Winnipeg, on Tuesday, Lincoln jumped from sixth, into a tie for fourth, in the American Association West Division standings.

Lincoln (20-22) scored six runs, off 14 hits, and committed no errors. Kansas City (23-16) plated five runs, with 13 hits, and committed no errors, in a game which lasted two hours and forty-three minutes, in front of 2,032 fans, Tuesday night.

The Saltdogs started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Facing Kansas City starter, Blake Goldsberry, Neyfy Castillo led off the inning with a single. Then, Yusniel Diaz hit a Goldsberry 1-2 pitch the opposite way, over the right-center field fence, and into the Pepsi Home Run Terrace for a two-run home run. Two batters later, Drew DeVine singled. After a Rolando Espinosa flyout, Max Hewitt singled. Then, Danny Bautista, Jr. singled, bringing home DeVine, to make it a 3-0, Lincoln lead.

Kansas City got on the board in the top of the third. Facing Lincoln starter Nate Blain, Ryan Leitch doubled. The next batter, Ross Adolph, singled, scoring Leitch, to make it 3-1.

The Monarchs grabbed the lead in the top of the sixth. Robbie Glendinning led off the inning by hitting Nate Blain's first pitch, out of the park for a solo home run. Two batters later, Alvaro Gonzalez singled. After Josh Bissonette reached on a fielder's choice, forcing out Gonzalez, Ryan Leitch singled. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in Matt Mullenbach, to pitch. The next batter, Ross Adolph, delivered a base hit, scoring Bissonette, to tie the game at 3-3. Then, Jaylyn Williams singled, scoring Leitch, to make it a 4-3, Kansas City lead. Then, John Nogowski singled, scoring Adolph, to give the Monarchs a 5-3 advantage.

Lincoln responded in the bottom of the sixth. Facing Kansas City reliever Jace Baumann, Yusniel Diaz led off the inning with a double. Three batters later, Rolando Espinosa hit a Baumann 1-2 pitch onto the berm in left field for a two-run home run, to tie the game at 5-5.

In the bottom of the eighth, facing Monarch reliever Junior Cerda, Rolando Espinosa singled with one out. Then, Max Hewitt delivered a base hit, putting runners at first and third. The next batter, Danny Bautista, Jr., singled, scoring Espinosa, to put Lincoln ahead, 6-5.

Connor Langrell entered the game for Lincoln to pitch in the top of the ninth. He struck out Jorge Bonifacio swinging, got Robbie Glendinning to fly out to right field, then induced a ground ball off the bat of Christopher Familia, to Brody Fahr at second base, for the final out of the game.

Lincoln starter Nate Blain pitched 5.2 innings, giving up four runs off nine hits, struck out three and walked one. Matt Mullenbach pitched 0.1 inning, yielding one run off three hits. Gaylon Viney pitched 0.2 innings, struck out one and walked two. Franny Cobos (3-0) earned the win, pitching 1.1 innings, yielding one hit and struck out one. Connor Langrell (2) earned the save, pitching 1.0 inning and struck out one.

Kansas City starter Blake Goldsberry pitched 5.0 innings, giving up three runs off seven hits and struck out five. Jace Baumann pitched 1.0 inning, giving up two runs, off two hits. Jeff Hakanson pitched 1.0 inning, yielding two hits, struck out two and walked one. Junior Cerda (1-1) took the loss, pitching 1.0 inning, giving up one run off three hits, and stuck out one.

Offensively for the Saltdogs, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Neyfy Castillo was 2-for-4. Yusniel Diaz was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, his sixth of the season. Rolando Espinosa was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, his team-tying eighth of the year. Max Hewitt was 3-for-3.

For the Monarchs, Ross Adolph was 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Jaylyn Williams was 2-for-4 and drove in one run. John Nogowski went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Robbie Glendinning was 2-for-5 with a home run. Ryan Leith was 3-for-3.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night. RHP Dylan Castaneda (0-2, 5.48 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Josh Hendrickson (4-1, 3.11 ERA) will throw for Kansas City.

Wednesday's Game is "Weiner Wednesday" sponsored by Fairbury Brand Hot Dogs. Fans can get $2 hot dogs, plus, play baseball bingo. Also, it's "Bark in the Park", as fans may bring their dogs to the game, sponsored by Raising Canes and Graduate Hotels.







