Leitch Perfect at the Plate in Loss to Lincoln

June 25, 2025 - American Association (AA)

LINCOLN, Neb. - Ryan Leitch was flawless at the plate, but the Kansas City Monarchs lost a tight one to the Lincoln Saltdogs 6-5 Tuesday night at Haymarket Park.

Leitch was 3-for-3 with a double and a walk in the series opener.

Ross Adolph collected four hits and two RBIs out of the leadoff spot in the losing effort. Robbie Glendinning hit his ninth home run of the season, the Monarchs' 50th of the year overall.

The loss snaps a three-game winning streak for the Monarchs (25-14), who still hold the best record in the American Association.

Lincoln (20-22) jumped out to a 3-0 lead against Monarchs starter Blake Goldsberry, who was making his first start of the season after beginning the year out of the bullpen. Yusniel Diaz hit a two-run home run in the frame.

An RBI single from Adolph made it 3-1 in the third, and Glendinning's home run cut the lead in half to start the sixth.

Kansas City delivered three straight singles later in the sixth inning from Adolph, Jaylyn Williams and John Nogowski to take a 5-3 advantage.

A two-run home run from Rolando Espinosa tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Lincoln took the lead for good in the eighth on an RBI single from Bautista, who finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

Kansas City and Lincoln meet for the second game of their series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday night.

