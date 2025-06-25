Milkmen Top RedHawks on Tuesday Night

FARGO - The Milwaukee Milkmen scored six unanswered runs Tuesday night to take a 6-2 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field.

Alec Olund and Aidan Byrne each had two hits for the RedHawks.

Kyle Crigger got the loss, but only gave up three earned runs in 6.1 innings pitched. He ranks sixth in the American Association with a 2.52 ERA this season.

A Hunter Clanin sacrifice fly and Derek Maiben RBI single brought home Fargo-Moorhead runs in the fourth, but the RedHawks couldn't find any more offense throughout the rest of the night.

Fargo-Moorhead and Milwaukee will continue their series on Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. The first 500 fans receive a discount voucher for the Horace Memory Fireworks location.







