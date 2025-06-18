Wednesday Night's Game Suspended, Will be Resumed Thursday Night

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks watch the lightning from the dugout

FARGO - Wednesday night's RedHawks game against the Sioux City Explorers has been suspended with the two teams tied 2-2 in the top of the seventh inning.

Wednesday night's game will resume Thursday at 6 pm. Gates will open at 5 pm.

The originally-scheduled game on Thursday will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

All fans in attendance Thursday will need a ticket for Thursday night's originally-scheduled game to attend the doubleheader because Wednesday night's game was a legal contest.

For more information on tickets, view the RedHawks rain exchange policy.

