Wednesday Night's Game Suspended, Will be Resumed Thursday Night
June 18, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks watch the lightning from the dugout
(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel)
FARGO - Wednesday night's RedHawks game against the Sioux City Explorers has been suspended with the two teams tied 2-2 in the top of the seventh inning.
Wednesday night's game will resume Thursday at 6 pm. Gates will open at 5 pm.
The originally-scheduled game on Thursday will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.
All fans in attendance Thursday will need a ticket for Thursday night's originally-scheduled game to attend the doubleheader because Wednesday night's game was a legal contest.
For more information on tickets, view the RedHawks rain exchange policy.
