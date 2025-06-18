Monarchs Bats Stay Hot in Losing Effort

CLEBURNE, Texas - The Kansas City Monarchs scored double-digit runs for the third time this season, but it wasn't enough to top the Cleburne Railroaders.

Cleburne scored seven runs across the fifth and sixth innings to pull away in a 14-10 victory from La Moderna Field.

The result moves the Monarchs (22-12) into a virtual tie with Sioux City for first place in the American Association West.

Jaylyn Williams went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Kansas City. Josh Bissonette drove in three runs in a 2-for-4 performance. The Monarchs collected 12 hits in the defeat.

Cleburne (20-16) scored four unearned runs in the fifth on a pair of dropped fly balls from Monarchs fielders. Dustin Peterson, Korry Howell and Kyle Martin homered for Cleburne, with Martin legging out an inside-the-park home run in the first inning.

The loss is the third straight for Kansas City, the first time all season the Monarchs have lost three games in a row. They are 8-3 coming off losses this season.

UP NEXT

Josh Hendrickson will look to right the ship as the Monarchs' starting pitcher Thursday night. Cristian Lopez will pitch for Cleburne. First pitch is scheduled for 7:06 p.m.







