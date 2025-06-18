Explorers and RedHawks Game Suspended

FARGO, N.D. - The Sioux City Explorers (23-13) and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (18-17) battled through a tense, back-and-forth contest that was ultimately paused by rain with the score tied 2-2. The game will resume tomorrow June 19 at 6:00 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo. Sioux City struck early, while Fargo-Moorhead answered quickly before a late-game rally from the X's set the stage for an unfinished thriller.

Timing was everything for Sioux City as Nick Shumpert delivered a sac fly RBI to tie the game at two in the top of the seventh and immediately after the play the field was cleared by the umpires and the tarp crew raced to cover the field.

The Explorers entered the day without their most accomplished player, as Armando Alvarez had decided to retire before the game. Sioux City's offense showed no signs of slowing down, taking a visit to home plate in the first inning as Zac Vooletich singled home Henry George just three batters into the game.

Fargo-Moorhead retaliated in the second inning. The RedHawks navigated two runners into scoring position with just one out. Manager Steve Montgomery brought the infield in, and Derek Maiben grounded sharply to Josh Day at shortstop, who threw the baseball wide of Kurtis Byrne at the plate. The ball went to the backstop, and the RedHawks took the lead as Robert Perez Jr and Alexfri Planez scored, and Fargo-Moorhead took the 2-1 advantage.

The RedHawk's pitching staff started Angelo Cabral, and he functioned as an opener, only pitching one inning before giving way to Jake Dykhoff. The righty out of the University of Minnesota-Crookston worked through 4.1 scoreless, yielding just four hits, striking seven without walking a batter.

Austin Davis pinch hit for Luis Toribio in the top of the seventh inning, worked a walk and promptly swiped second. Abdiel Layer sacrificed him over to third base and Nick Shumpert's flyball to left was deep enough to tie the game at two.

The skies opened up right after the X's tied the game and sent the game into a rain delay and eventually suspended with play set to resume at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. There are two outs with the bases clear in the top of the seventh and the game is tied at two. The regularly scheduled game will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game. Both games can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv.

