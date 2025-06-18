Wednesday Saltdogs/DockHounds Game Rained Out

June 18, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Oconomowoc, Wisconsin - Wednesday night's American Association Baseball game between the Lincoln Saltdogs and the Lake Country DockHounds at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park has been rained out. The teams will play two (2) seven-inning games on Thursday, June 19th, beginning at 5 p.m, with game two beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

In game one, RHP Nate Blain (3-2, 3.41 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Kelvan Pilot (1-2, 2.66 ERA) will throw for Lake Country. In game two, RHP Dylan Castaneda (0-2, 4.77 ERA) will be on the mound for the Saltdogs, as the DockHounds are yet to announce their game two starter.

The games will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM with coverage beginning in progress at 6:05 p.m. Live audio will stream at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of both games will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

The next home game for Lincoln is Friday, June 20th, when the Saltdogs host the Kane County Cougars, at Haymarket Park, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. The June 20th game is "Free T-Shirt Friday", sponsored by Abante Marketing. Also, it will be "Farmers Appreciation Night", sponsored by AKRS Equipment. There will be a Jersey Auction to benefit the Nebraska FFA Foundation, plus there will be Post-Game Fireworks. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







