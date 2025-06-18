Cougars Snap 3-Game Skid with 3-1 Win over RailCats

June 18, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Cougars are back in the win column after snatching a victory in rainy conditions over the Gary SouthShore Railcats 3-1 Sunday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Konnor Ash (4-2) mowed down the RailCats (9-25) lineup pitching all seven innings, allowing just two hits, and one run after a solo home run by Jairus Richards in the seventh inning. Ash also recorded a whopping ten strikeouts in the game, putting him back in first place for most strikeouts in the American Association with 60 strikeouts, one ahead of Sioux City's Kyle Marman. Ash is now at seven quality starts, and three games with 10+ strikeouts.

The Cougars (15-19) got the bats going early against RailCats starter Jonathan Martinez (0-2). Marcus Chiu was hit by a pitch in the first inning to send him to first base. After two back-to-back balks by Martinez got Chiu to third, Todd Lott rolled a ball to third, and reached on an infield single, scoring Chiu in the process and giving the Cougars a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Nick Dalesandro smashed a ball into right-centerfield that hopped the wall on a bounce and drove in Lott to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead.

They'd extend that lead in the third inning in similar manner. Chiu was once again hit by a pitch to send him to first base. Lott then looped a single into right field, and Upshaw followed that up with a single of his own and loading the bases. Dalesandro then stepped up and drove a ball between third and short into leftfield. Chiu came around to score again and gave the Cougars a 3-0 lead. The combination of Chiu, Lott, Upshaw, and Dalesandro provided all three runs for the Cougars, combining for six hits in six innings.

Ash carried a one-hit shutout all the way to the seventh inning, before giving up that solo home run by Richards. After the home run, the rain in Geneva really started to pick up. Through sloppy weather, Ash walked Joe Souzzi and put the tying run at the plate. He was able to overcome the elements though, getting Jake Guenther to ground into a double play, before ending the game with his tenth strikeout against Andres Noriega.

Game 2 of the scheduled doubleheader was cancelled after the rain continued.

The Cougars will finish the series tomorrow with a double header against the RailCats starting at 4 P.M..at Northwestern Medicine Field. It will be 2000's night for game 2 at the ballpark, with entertainment by Zooperstars and post-game fireworks. For tickets and more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.