Bourassa Sharp, Offense Soars in Goldeyes Win

June 18, 2025 - American Association (AA)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (16-18) jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 9-3 victory over the Sioux Falls Canaries (19-16) Tuesday evening at Blue Cross Park.

Winnipeg opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. With runners on second and third and nobody out, Max Murphy grounded into a fielder's choice to score Ramón Bramasco and give the Goldeyes a 1-0 lead. Moments later, Matthew Warkentin doubled down the left field line to drive in Roby Enríquez and make it 2-0.

Sioux Falls trimmed the lead in the top of the second with a solo home run from Peter Zimmermann, but Murphy answered in the bottom of the third with a solo home run of his own to push the lead to 3-1.

The Goldeyes added three more in the bottom of the fifth. Warkentin delivered his second double of the game to score Bramasco, followed by RBI singles from Kevin García and Jacob Robson to extend the lead to 6-1.

The Canaries got one run back in the top of the sixth, but Winnipeg responded again in the bottom half of the inning. With the bases loaded, Warkentin bounced a ball back to the mound, scoring Bramasco, while Enríquez raced home from second on the play to make it 8-2.

Tanner O'Tremba led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run to cap the Goldeyes' scoring at 9-2. Sioux Falls added an unearned run in the eighth to close the gap to 9-3.

Right-hander Landen Bourassa (W, 4-3) earned the win, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing two runs on six hits while striking out six. Ryder Yakel and Derrick Cherry combined for 3.1 innings of relief, with Cherry allowing just an unearned run.

Sioux Falls starter Brendan Knoll (L, 3-2) took the loss, allowing six runs over five innings.

The series continues Wednesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with right-hander Zan Rose (1-2, 4.50 ERA) starting for Winnipeg against Sioux Falls righty Seth Miller (0-3, 6.21 ERA).

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Wednesday is Country Night and Friday is 80s Night, featuring a Rubik's Cube giveaway and a post-game showing of the 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial under the stars.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

