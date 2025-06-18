Big Fourth Inning Powers Canaries in Winnipeg

June 18, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Sioux Falls Canaries used a nine-run fourth inning to power past Winnipeg 15-2 on Wednesday.

The Birds opened the scoring with a run in the first inning, cashing in on a fielding error, before Winnipeg answered with a two-run double in the home half.

Calvin Estrada tied the game with a two-out solo homerun in the third inning before 12 Canaries came to bat in the fourth. Trevor Achenbach put Sioux Falls in front for good with a sacrifice fly before Mike Hart ripped an RBI double. Jabari Henry followed with a three-run homerun and Josh Rehwaldt added a solo shot. Matt Ruiz homered with two men on base before the Goldeyes could escape the inning.

The Birds added two more runs in the seventh inning on a Rehwaldt RBI single and a fielder's choice. Ruiz connected for a two-run shot in the top of the eighth to cap the scoring.

Seth Miller allowed two runs on five hits over five innings to earn the win. All nine Canaries recorded a hit, led by three each from Ruiz and Rehwaldt. The Birds are now 20-16 overall and will look to win the series Thursday at 6:30pm.







American Association Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.