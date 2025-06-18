Comeback Cut Short, 'Hounds Fall 7-3

Oconomowoc, Wi. - The Lake Country DockHounds returned to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Tuesday evening and trailed from start to finish against the Lincoln Saltdogs, dropping the series opener 7-3.

Two unearned runs scored in the first inning for Lincoln before Daunte Stuart singled, stole second, and scored on Ryan Hernandez's RBI single in the bottom of the first.

Luke Hansel allowed two earned runs in both the fourth and sixth innings to end his outing with the loss through his six frames of seven hits and one walk. He struck out three batters on the evening.

JT Moeller threw two innings in relief, surrendering one run on a solo home run while punching out two.

The DockHounds offense rallied for two runs in the eighth on two RBI groundouts from Hernandez and Luke Roskam after Stuart and Eddy Pelc both reached safely to lead off the inning.

Will Sandy maneuvered through a scoreless ninth inning with an additional strikeout but the offense couldn't muster a late comeback.

Aaron Hill doubled for the third time and Stuart stole his 12th bag of the year.

Lake Country (18-15) tries to even the series at home on Wednesday night with Kelvan Pilot toeing the rubber for a 6:35 first pitch.







