Offensive Outburst Leads 'Hounds to Series Win

June 16, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo, N.D. - Eight runs were plenty for the Lake Country DockHounds to take the finale from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 8-3 to secure the season series and a winning road trip.

Chris Jefferson began the day with four no-hit innings en route to his second quality start of the year. He completed six innings on just 90 pitches while allowing only two runs in arguably his best start with the DockHounds.

Lake Country scored in the first inning in all three contests at Newman Outdoor Field. A Brian Rey single and Luke Roskam walk led to Ray Zuberer III's first double of the day to get the DockHounds on the board. "Zubes" then doubled again to lead off the fourth inning and later scored on Daunte Stuart's infield single. In addition to the doubles, Zuberer made a pair of spectacular diving catches in center field, both of which ended innings for Jefferson.

Ryan Hernandez forced an error in the fifth inning, and Zuberer walked to bring up Demetrius Sims with two on. Celebrating his first Father's Day, Demetrius Sims went deep for his fourth home run of the year and made it 5-0 DockHounds. Stuart roped another run home before Rey plated a pair for an 8-0 advantage in the same frame, capitalizing on the RedHawks mistake.

Hayden Dunhurst and Eddy Pelc both reached three times in the contest at the bottom of the order. Six DockHounds reached multiple times Sunday afternoon.

Trey Riley, Eric Torres, and Robert Gsellman all followed Jefferson out of the bullpen by pitching an inning without allowing an earned run to lower the staff ERA to a league-best 2.95.

The DockHounds are off Monday before opening a six-game home stand at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park Tuesday against the Lincoln Saltdogs.







