Lambson Named Pitcher of the Week

June 16, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Mitchell Lambson

WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes left-hander Mitchell Lambson has been named Carbliss American Association Pitcher of the Week for the period ending June 15, the league announced Monday afternoon.

Lambson twirled a complete game, seven strikeout performance Friday in a 6-1 Goldeyes victory over the Gary SouthShore RailCats at U.S. Steel Yard. He did not walk a batter.

The 34-year-old is 4-1 with a 4.03 earned run average in seven starts this season and has only surrendered 10 free passes in 42.1 innings pitched.

Lambson won an American Association championship with the Goldeyes in 2017 and was named the league's Pitcher of the Year following the 2019 season, during which he went 13-4 with a 3.11 earned run average.

Overall, the native of Montclair, California has made 97 appearances for Winnipeg between 2017 and 2024 and has compiled a 38-18 record with a 3.84 ERA. Lambson has pitched nine complete games, including three shutouts, and has struck out 375 batters.

Lambson is among the Goldeyes' career leaders in wins, winning percentage (.678), games started (62), complete games, innings pitched (469), and strikeouts.

Chosen by the Houston Astros in the 19th round of the 2011 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Arizona State University (Tempe, Arizona), Lambson also pitched in the Atlanta Braves' and Milwaukee Brewers' organizations, reaching the Class-AAA level on two occasions.

The team is off Monday before starting a six-game homestand with a series against the Sioux Falls Canaries Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Right-hander Landen Bourassa (3-3, 3.14 ERA) will start for Winnipeg, while Brendan Knoll (3-1, 4.41 ERA) is expected to get the call for Sioux Falls.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The homestand includes themes such as Country Night (Wednesday) and 80s Night (Friday), featuring a Rubik's Cube giveaway, post-game fireworks, and a showing of the 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial under the stars.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

