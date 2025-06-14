Lambson Goes Distance in Series Opening Win

GARY, IN - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (14-17) used timely hitting and a masterful complete game from Mitchell Lambson to take the opener of their weekend set against the Gary SouthShore RailCats (8-23), earning a 6-1 victory Friday evening at U.S. Steel Yard.

Lambson (W, 4-1) was outstanding, picking up his fourth win of the season. The veteran southpaw allowed just one run on seven hits while striking out a season-high seven batters in a dominant outing.

The game remained scoreless into the sixth inning when Winnipeg finally broke through. Catcher Kevin García launched his first home run of the season to put the Goldeyes up 1-0.

The RailCats responded in the bottom of the seventh on a solo home run from Andrés Noriega, briefly evening the score at 1-1.

The Goldeyes regained the lead in the top of the eighth when Ramón Bramasco scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-1. Winnipeg then put the game out of reach with a four-run ninth inning. With the bases loaded, García delivered a two-run single to left field, scoring Ray-Patrick Didder and Jacob Robson. On the same play, an errant throw from RailCats left-fielder LG Castillo allowed Keshawn Lynch to score as well, pushing the lead to 5-1. Bramasco followed with an RBI single to centre, plating García and capping the scoring at 6-1.

Gary starter Andrés Díaz did not factor into the decision despite an excellent outing, allowing just one run over 6.2 innings while walking three and striking out six. Demarcus Evans (L, 0-1) took the loss for the RailCats, surrendering one run over 1.1 innings of relief.

Jacob Coats and Denson Hull combined to work the remainder of the game for Gary, with Coats charged for three of Winnipeg's four ninth inning runs.

The series continues Saturday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. CDT. Right-hander Luke Boyd (0-2, 4.82 ERA) will start for Winnipeg, while righty Deyni Olivero (1-2, 3.10 ERA) takes the mound for Gary.

The Goldeyes will return home to Blue Cross Park Tuesday, June 17 to host the Sioux Falls Canaries.

