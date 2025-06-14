DockHounds Pitching Staff Holds off RedHawks

June 14, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo, N.D. - In another pitcher's duel, the Lake Country DockHounds claimed victory 2-1 in the series opener at the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

Jacob Nix shined again with 6.1 innings without allowing an earned run while striking out 6. He allowed only two hits and a walk to lower his ERA to 2.78.

JT Moeller inherited one of Nix's runners in the seventh inning and would have stranded it if not for one of three errors by the DockHounds. The unearned run was the only for Fargo-Moorhead.

Will Sandy earned the win by striking out the side in the eighth inning and Jake Cantleberry earned the save in consecutive nights with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Three singles in the top of the first inning got Lake Country on the board in the first, but the offense was stifled by RedHawks starter Kyle Crigger. He pitched into the ninth inning with the game tied at one, but walking Ryan Hernandez to lead off the ninth pushed him from the game.

Aaron Hill singled through the left side of the infield before Lake Country executed small ball perfectly. Demetrius Sims bunted to advance Hernandez and Hill, then Ray Zuberer III lifted a fly ball to center field, good enough for a sacrifice fly. Luke Roskam led the bats with three hits while catching a strong game.

Brett Conine gets the ball Saturday to go for the series.







