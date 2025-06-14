RedHawks Loan RHP Alberto Guerrero to Léon in Mexican League
June 14, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - The RedHawks have loaned the contract of RHP Alberto Guerrero to Bravos de Léon in the Mexican League.
Guerrero appeared in four games for Fargo-Moorhead, going 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA in 4.2 innings pitched with six strikeouts and three walks.
