RedHawks Loan RHP Alberto Guerrero to Léon in Mexican League

June 14, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The RedHawks have loaned the contract of RHP Alberto Guerrero to Bravos de Léon in the Mexican League.

Guerrero appeared in four games for Fargo-Moorhead, going 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA in 4.2 innings pitched with six strikeouts and three walks.







