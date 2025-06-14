RedHawks Loan RHP Alberto Guerrero to Léon in Mexican League

Sports stats



AA Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

RedHawks Loan RHP Alberto Guerrero to Léon in Mexican League

June 14, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release


FARGO - The RedHawks have loaned the contract of RHP Alberto Guerrero to Bravos de Léon in the Mexican League.

Guerrero appeared in four games for Fargo-Moorhead, going 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA in 4.2 innings pitched with six strikeouts and three walks.

Check out the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Statistics



American Association Stories from June 14, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central