Give Our Rivals the Fingers Night

June 14, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Oconomowoc, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds are proud to welcome MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Rollie Fingers to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Friday, June 20, for a night of legendary baseball celebration. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM, and fans are encouraged to arrive early for an unforgettable evening honoring one of the game's all-time greats.

To mark the occasion, the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Foam Mustache Giveaway, presented by Stamas Dentistry, in tribute to Fingers' iconic handlebar mustache. Additionally, more than 100 lucky fans will score a Mystery Foam Finger, donated by various minor league teams, as we cheekily "give our rivals the finger" in honor of Rollie's appearance.

About Rollie Fingers:

Rollie Fingers is more than just a Hall of Fame pitcher-he's a baseball icon. Inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992, Fingers earned his legacy as one of the game's premier relief pitchers. Over a 17-season career, Fingers played for the Oakland A's, San Diego Padres, and Milwaukee Brewers. He was a 7-time All-Star, 3-time World Series Champion, 1974 World Series MVP, and winner of both the Cy Young and AL MVP Awards in 1981. Known just as much for his devastating mustache as his devastating slider, Fingers helped define the role of the modern-day closer.

Fans will have the chance to meet the legend, enjoy great promotions, and cheer on the DockHounds as they take the field in this can't-miss Friday night showdown.

