RedHawks Homer Twice to Tie Series with Lake Country

June 14, 2025 - American Association (AA)

FARGO - Alec Olund and Dillon Thomas each homered Saturday night to lead the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to a 5-2 win over the Lake Country DockHounds in front of 3,875 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

After fans lined up early and around the block to receive replica throwback RedHawks jerseys before the game, Olund led off the second with a solo shot to left field and Parker Stroh singled in a run later in the inning to tie the game at 2-2.

Kolby Kiser earned the win with five innings of two-run, four-hit pitching in his seventh start of the year. He recovered well and did not allow a run after giving up back-to-back home runs to the first two DockHounds batters of the game.

Dillon Thomas rocketed a no-doubter onto Albrecht Boulevard in the third inning to give the RedHawks the eventual winning run, and he added some insurance in the eighth with a sharp double down the right field line to score two more Fargo-Moorhead runs.

Parker Harm's three-inning, no-hit stint transitioned nicely into a Garrett Alexander save - his second of the season - in the ninth.

The RedHawks and DockHounds will finish off their three-game series with a rubber game on Sunday afternoon in Fargo. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The first 500 dads in attendance for Father's Day on Sunday will receive a free Pabst Blue Ribbon or large soda thanks to PBR and the first 1,000 fans 21+ will receive a free PBR koozie. Plus, play catch with Dad on the field after the game and enjoy nflatables thanks to Games Galore.

