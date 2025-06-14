RedHawks Homer Twice to Tie Series with Lake Country
June 14, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - Alec Olund and Dillon Thomas each homered Saturday night to lead the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to a 5-2 win over the Lake Country DockHounds in front of 3,875 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.
After fans lined up early and around the block to receive replica throwback RedHawks jerseys before the game, Olund led off the second with a solo shot to left field and Parker Stroh singled in a run later in the inning to tie the game at 2-2.
Kolby Kiser earned the win with five innings of two-run, four-hit pitching in his seventh start of the year. He recovered well and did not allow a run after giving up back-to-back home runs to the first two DockHounds batters of the game.
Dillon Thomas rocketed a no-doubter onto Albrecht Boulevard in the third inning to give the RedHawks the eventual winning run, and he added some insurance in the eighth with a sharp double down the right field line to score two more Fargo-Moorhead runs.
Parker Harm's three-inning, no-hit stint transitioned nicely into a Garrett Alexander save - his second of the season - in the ninth.
The RedHawks and DockHounds will finish off their three-game series with a rubber game on Sunday afternoon in Fargo. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
The first 500 dads in attendance for Father's Day on Sunday will receive a free Pabst Blue Ribbon or large soda thanks to PBR and the first 1,000 fans 21+ will receive a free PBR koozie. Plus, play catch with Dad on the field after the game and enjoy nflatables thanks to Games Galore.
Eli Swanson
American Association Stories from June 14, 2025
- RedHawks Homer Twice to Tie Series with Lake Country - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Garcia, Glendinning Guide Monarchs Past Milkmen - Kansas City Monarchs
- Canaries Cruise Past Cougars - Kane County Cougars
- RailCats Can't Complete Comeback against Winnipeg - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- RedHawks Loan RHP Alberto Guerrero to Léon in Mexican League - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Former Major Leaguer and Former Hawkeye Join Explorers - Sioux City Explorers
- Lake Country DockHounds Bring Big League Energy to Miracle League for MLB's Play Ball Weekend - Lake Country DockHounds
- Monarchs' Brentz, Former Royal, Signs with Cubs - Kansas City Monarchs
- Lambson Goes Distance in Series Opening Win - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Give Our Rivals the Fingers Night - Lake Country DockHounds
- DockHounds Pitching Staff Holds off RedHawks - Lake Country DockHounds
- Kyle Crigger Shines, RedHawks Fall Against DockHounds - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Stories
- RedHawks Homer Twice to Tie Series with Lake Country
- RedHawks Loan RHP Alberto Guerrero to Léon in Mexican League
- Kyle Crigger Shines, RedHawks Fall Against DockHounds
- RedHawks Acquire Parker Stroh from Lincoln
- RedHawks Transfer Closer Alex DuBord to Mexican League's Toros de Tijuana