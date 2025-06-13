Goldeyes Shut out by Chicago in Series Finale

ROSEMONT, IL - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (13-17) were held off the scoreboard Thursday evening, dropping a 3-0 decision to the Chicago Dogs (15-16) at Impact Field in the finale of a three-game series.

After scoring 19 runs and hitting nine home runs over the first two games of the set, the Goldeyes were shut out for the second time in four contests.

Chicago designated hitter Brantley Bell opened the scoring with a leadoff home run to left field in the bottom of the fourth inning. Later in the frame, third baseman Dusty Stroup extended the Dogs' lead to 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to right that brought in left fielder T.J. Hopkins.

Bell added insurance in the eighth inning with his second solo home run of the night.

Dogs starter Jack Nedrow made his professional debut, working four scoreless innings and allowing just one hit while striking out four. Austin Marozas (1-0) followed with three shutout innings to earn the win, while Jacob DeLabio (S, 4) pitched the final two innings to collect the save.

Zan Rose (1-2) started for Winnipeg and took the loss, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings while striking out four. Right-hander Ryder Yakel and southpaw Ben Onyshko each worked a scoreless inning out of the Goldeyes' bullpen.

The Goldeyes now travel east to Indiana for a three-game weekend series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats beginning Friday evening. Left-hander Mitchell Lambson (3-1, 4.86 ERA) will take the mound for Winnipeg, while right-hander Andrés Díaz (1-3, 5.29 ERA) is scheduled to start for the RailCats.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:15 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes will return home to Blue Cross Park Tuesday, June 17 to host the Sioux Falls Canaries.

