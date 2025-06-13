Home Sweet Homestand Continues

June 13, 2025 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explore- fresh off another series win and the second best record in the American Association- will continue their first summer homestand tonight at Lewis and Clark Park! The weekend is jam packed with something for everyone in Siouxland.

Explorers Opponent

The Lincoln Saltdogs June 13-15

Friday, June 13-7:05 p.m.

RED SOLO CUP NIGHT: Come get an X's red solo cup and enjoy $5 dollar Busch, Coors, and Jermiah Johnson all game long. Cups are limited, so get 'em while they last!

FREE-SHIRT FRIDAYS: Josh Day t-shirt jerseys will be thrown out throughout the game, presented by Absolute Screen Art. Be sure to stick around after the game when you can meet Josh Day for pictures and autographs!

Saturday, June 14-5:05 p.m.

DOUBLEHEADER SATURDAY

Game one starts at 5:05 p.m. with game two to follow approximately 30 minutes after game one.

Strike Out Cancer Night & Jersey Auction Benefiting the June E. Nylen Cancer Center

PLUS, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act.

J.D. Scholten is scheduled to start game two of the doubleheader for the Explorers.

Sunday, June 15-4:05 p.m.

FATHERS DAY: Play catch with dad on the field!

MILITARY SUNDAYS: All military personnel can buy one ticket and get a second one FREE with valid ID! Presented by Liberty National Bank

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After the game, kids can enjoy running around the bases just like their favorite Explorer!

Following the series with Lincoln, the Explorers will have an off-day Monday, June 16, then they will hit the road for a three-game series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks June 17-19, followed by a three-game series at Winnipeg June 20-22. Sioux City returns home June 24 to begin a three-game series with Winnipeg.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.







