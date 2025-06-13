4-Run 9th Leads To Winnipeg Victory Over Railcats
June 13, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release
(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats were back in action against the Winnipeg Goldeyes after a tough loss against the Sioux Falls Canaries the night prior. Andres Diaz was facing Mitch Lambson in the opening game.
The two pitchers traded zeros for most of the game until the top of the sixth when Kevin Garcia blasted a ball over the right field fence and the Goldeyes took a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of seventh inning, Andres Noriega hit his fourth home run of the season and tied the game.
Ramon Bramasco got a base hit in the top of the eighth. A couple of wild pitches would bring him in and the fish brought in the go-ahead run. The Goldeyes weren't done just yet. In the ninth after the bases got loaded on walks. A hit from Garcia led to two runs and an error from left field gave them their fourth run.
The Winnipeg Goldeyes won the game 6-1 and the RailCats losing streak goes to five in a row. The 'Cats record now goes to 8-23 on the season. They are playing game two tomorrow at 4:00 and it is Educator's Appreciation Night and the pitching matchup is Deyni Olivero against Luke Boyd.
For tickets you can head to Tixr.com/RailCats or call the ballpark at 219-882-2255. The livestream can be viewed on AABaseball.TV, Mixlr, or WE.FM 95.9.
