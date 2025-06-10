Henry's Two Home Runs Sink RailCats

June 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) - The Gary SouthShore RailCats came up just short in a back-and-forth contest Tuesday night at the Steel Yard, falling 6-5 to the Sioux Falls Canaries despite outhitting them 11 to 7.

Sioux Falls struck first with two runs in the opening frame, then added on with a pair in the fourth and solo tallies in the fifth and seventh. The offensive spark came from Jabari Henry, who blasted two home runs and drove in three runs total. Jordan Barth chipped in with a 3-for-5 night and an RBI double, while Scott Combs added a two-run single.

The RailCats responded steadily but couldn't deliver a final punch. Elvis Peralta doubled and drove in two runs, while Joe Suozzi and LG Castillo each contributed RBIs to fuel Gary's five-run output. Peralta and Suozzi both turned in multi-hit efforts.

On the mound, Cade Torgerson allowed three runs over five innings before handing the ball to Kody Dalen, who earned the win despite giving up two runs in the sixth. Brady Stover shut the door in the ninth for his fifth save.

Peyton Long took the loss for Gary, surrendering five earned runs in five innings. Three relievers held Sioux Falls to just one hit the rest of the way, but the offense couldn't scratch across the tying run.

With the loss, the RailCats fell in the series opener. The finale is set for Thursday night as Gary looks to salvage the set on Wednesday for a 6:45 C.T first pitch.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats will be back at home on June 10th for their third homestand of the season, hosting the Sioux Falls Canaries and the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The RailCats have Rock N' Roll Night, Educator Appreciation Day, and Father's Day Hat Giveaway on Sunday. Get your tickets on Tixr.Com/RailCats or call at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.