Lake Country Fifth Proves Too Much for RailCats

June 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Oconomowoc, WI) The series was wrapping up between the Gary SouthShore RailCats as they needed one win to make it two-straight road series victories. The Lake Country DockHounds hosted the 'Cats before Gary took the 30-minute trip to Franklin.

The RailCats bats got out to a quick start in the top of the first inning. Jairus Richards walked and stolen his 19th base, Nick Ultsch drove him in with an opposite-field double down the left field line and the RailCats led. Ultsch would come around on a double play.

Lake Country would have to wait until the 4th inning to get their first run. Ryan Hernandez hit a hard line drive into left field and it was mishandled by Ultsch and Ray Zuberer would head home on the error. The DockHounds tied the contest in the fifth from a Daunte Stuart triple and captured the lead on a home run from Zuberer.

Trailing by two Jake Allgeyer stepped up to the dish and bashed his first home run in a 'Cats uniform to cut the DockHounds lead in half. The RailCats couldn't get that fourth run and Lake Country won the game and the series.

The RailCats are now 7-17 and will have three games against the Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field. Game 1 will feature two lefty pitchers, Chris Erwin going for Gary and Juan Diaz is making his first start in a Milwaukee uniform. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35.

The RailCats are now 7-17 and will have three games against the Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field. Game 1 will feature two lefty pitchers, Chris Erwin going for Gary and Juan Diaz is making his first start in a Milwaukee uniform. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats will be back at home on June 10th for their third homestand of the season, hosting the Sioux Falls Canaries and the Winnipeg Goldeyes.







