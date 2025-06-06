Canaries Rally Past Defending Champs on Jabari Henry Night

June 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries rallied to top Kane County 4-3 as the team honored American Association homerun king Jabari Henry Friday night at the Bird Cage.

Calvin Estrada tripled with one out in the second inning and scored a sacrifice fly from Peter Zimmermann. Jordan Barth followed with a solo homerun to give Sioux Falls a 2-0 lead.

All three Cougar runs came in the seventh inning to jump in front 3-2 before the Canaries answered with two runs in home half. Zimmermann reached base on a two-out throwing error and Barth followed with a single. Hunter Clanin walked to load the bases before Ernny Ordonez drew a walk that tied the game. Mike Hart was then hit by a pitch to put the Birds in front for good.

Ryan Richardson faced the minimum against his former team in the eighth inning and Brady Stover tossed a scoreless ninth to earn his fourth save. Barth led the Canaries offense with two hits while Seth Miller yielded two runs and fanned five over 6 1/3 innings.

The Birds are now 12-14 overall and will look to clinch the series Saturday at 5:35pm.







