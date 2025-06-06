Gilliam, Martinez Power Monarchs To Win Up North

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Isiah Gilliam gave the Kansas City Monarchs the lead after two pitches, and they never looked back.

Kansas City (18-7) jumped out to a 6-0 lead and hung on for a 6-2 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes Friday night from Blue Cross Park.

Gilliam hit his eighth home run of the season to lead off the game, part of a 2-for-3, two-RBI night.

John Nogowski went 3-for-5 for the Monarchs out of the No. 3 spot in the order.

Daniel Martinez earned the win, tossing six innings of one-run ball. He walked just one while striking out seven, bringing his season strikeout-to-walk ratio to an astonishing 32 to 3.

The Monarchs have the best record in the American Association by two-and-a-half games one quarter of the way through the 2025 season.

Kansas City scored the game's first six runs. The Monarchs took a 3-0 lead after wo on RBI doubles from Ryan Leitch and Gilliam. An Alvaro Gonzalez RBI knock made it 4-0 in the third.

Nogowski and Blake Rutherford added RBI base hits in the fifth to make it 6-0. Goldeyes starter Zan Rose allowed five runs in four-plus innings of work to take the loss.

Max Murphy homered for Winnipeg in the sixth to make it 6-1, and make history. His home run was his 92nd in a Goldeyes uniform, matching the club record set by Reggie Abercrombie.

The Goldeyes loaded the bases with one out in the eighth but managed just one run. Hunter McMahon earned the save, getting the final two outs of the eighth inning and tossing a hitless ninth.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Goldeyes play the middle game of their series Saturday night at 6 p.m. Kansas City's Josh Hendrickson will face Winnipeg's Mitchell Lambson in a battle of left-handed starters.

Monarchs fans can hear the game on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy app.

