Saltdogs to Become "Waltdogs" on Friday, July 18th

June 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - In partnership with Broadcast House Media radio stations (Froggy98, B107.3, RED 94.5, 105.3 THE BONE, and KLIN) and Liberty First Credit Union, for ONE NIGHT ONLY, the Lincoln Saltdogs will officially change their team's name to the Lincoln 'Waltdogs' for the Friday, July 18th game against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

From the most magical ballpark in the country to the most magical place on earth, fans attending the Friday, July 18th game will have the opportunity to depart Haymarket Park with a fairytale ending. Throughout the evening, guests will get qualified for the grand prize of a MAGICAL FAMILY GETAWAY for four valued at over $10,000!

The family getaway includes a custom 6-day, 5-night vacation experience for four with round trip flights from Lincoln, Nebraska to Orlando, Florida, (4) theme park admission tickets to one park per day, lodging accommodations at a luxury resort and $1,500 in spending cash for any additional travel expenses. (Fairy godmother not included)

"We are excited to partner with Broadcast House Media and Liberty First Credit Union to work our magic and make a dream come true by providing one lucky family with a once in a lifetime Magical Family Getaway," said Saltdogs General Manager Shane Tritz.

The game takes place on Travel & Tourism Night powered by Visit Lincoln and Maly Marketing, and will feature a 'Waltdogs' theme to coincide with the grand prize giveaway, complete with special walk-up music, children's activities & crafts with Lincoln Children's Museum, and an exciting post-game fireworks show to close out the evening. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to receive exclusive souvenirs from Lincoln Mattress & Furniture and Harley's Heating & Air Conditioning.

Fans must have a game ticket to the July 18th game and must be present to win the Magical Family Getaway. Game tickets may be purchased by visiting the Saltdogs box office located at Haymarket Park, by calling 402-474-BALL (2255), ordering online at www.saltdogs.com/waltdogs or by listening for daily game ticket giveaways on Froggy98, B107.3, RED 94.5, 105.3 THE BONE, and KLIN.

Fans of all ages are encouraged to dress up in their favorite princess, villain or superhero attire and the 'Dogs will do the same by wearing special 'Waltdogs' jerseys to be auctioned off. Auction proceeds will benefit Homer's Heroes, a division within the Junior Saltdogs league for boys and girls with physical or intellectual disabilities, ages 5 to 17. In addition to the players wearing themed jerseys, a limited quantity of 'Waltdogs' adult and youth jerseys and t-shirts will be available for fans to purchase at the Saltdogs Souvenir Shop.

"The planning for this July 18 event has been so fun, and families will enjoy an enchanting evening from the moment they enter Haymarket Park all the way through the fireworks finale," said Broadcast House General Manager, Ami Graham.

For complete contest rules and details, please visit b1073.com/waltdogs







American Association Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.