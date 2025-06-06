Lincoln Wins Road Series

Franklin, Wisconsin - Greg Loukinen earned his first win of the season, pitching seven scoreless innings, and each batter in the Lincoln lineup recorded a hit, as the Saltdogs defeated Milwaukee 9-0, Thursday night at Franklin Field. Lincoln claimed the final two games of the series and captured its first road series of the season.

Lincoln (9-15) scored nine runs off 14 hits and committed no errors. Milwaukee (10-14) had no runs off eight hits and committed one error, in a game that lasted two hours and forty-one minutes, in front of 892 fans.

The Saltdogs struck for two runs in the top of the first inning. Facing Milwaukee starter, Davis Welch, Danny Bautista, Jr. led off the game with a single. Brody Fahr grounded to third and advanced on a fielder's choice, as Bautista was retired at second. Then, Fahr stole second. The next two batters, Kyle Battle and Clint Coulter both drew a base on balls, to load the bases. Then, Yusniel Diaz hit a single to center, scoring Fahr and Battle, to put Lincoln ahead, 2-0.

Lincoln extended the lead in the top of the third. Danny Bautista, Jr. led off the inning with a double. Two batters later, like in the first inning, Kyle Battle and Clint Coulter drew walks, to load the bases. The next batter, Yusniel Diaz hit a bouncer to short for a potential inning-ending double play. However, after shortstop Delvin Perez flipped to Glenn Santiago to retire Coulter for the first out, Santiago's relay throw to first sailed wide, allowing Bautista, Jr. and Battle to score, putting Lincoln ahead, 4-0.

The Saltdogs added three more runs in the top of the fifth. With one out, Kyle Battle doubled and Clint Coulter singled. Two batters later, Jack Dragum singled, scoring Battle, to make it 5-0. Milwaukee went to the bullpen and brought in Nyan Hernandez to pitch. The first batter he faced, Drew DeVine, hit an RBI double, down the left field line, scoring Coulter, to make it 6-0. Jack Dragum scored on a wild pitch, and the Saltdogs had a 7-0 advantage.

Lincoln scored its final two runs in the top of the seventh. With one out, Clint Coulter singled. Then, Yusniel Diaz hit a Hernandez 2-1 pitch over the wall in left field, for a two-run home run, to make it a 9-0, Saltdogs lead.

Dutch Landis came on in the ninth and worked around three hits, getting help from a double play, then, got Delvin Perez to ground out to short for the final out of the game.

Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen (1-3) earned the win, pitching 7.0 innings, giving up four hits, struck out three and walked one. Matt Mullenbach pitched 1.0 inning and gave up one hit. Dutch Landis pitched 1.0 inning and gave up three hits.

Milwaukee starter Davis Welch (1-1) took the loss. He pitched 4.2 innings, giving up seven runs, five earned, off nine hits, struck out one and walked four. Nyan Hernandez pitched 1.2 innings, giving up two runs off three hits, struck out four and walked one. Logan Snow pitched 1.2 innings, yielding one hit and struck out two. Blake Purnell pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one hit and walked one.

Offensively for Lincoln, Danny Bautista Jr. was 2-for-5. Clint Coulter went 2-for-3. Yusniel Diaz was 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and had four RBI's. Jack Dragum was 3-for-4 and drove in one run. Drew DeVine went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

For the Milkmen, Scott Ota was 2-for-4. Erik Ostberg was 2-for-4. Chase Estep went 2-for-3.

Milwaukee will begin a three-game series with Gary South Shore, Friday night at Franklin Field.

Lincoln concluded its six-game road trip, going 3-and-3. The Saltdogs return home and begin a seven-game homestand, Friday night, hosting the Fargo-Moorehead RedHawks. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. RHP Johnny Blake (0-0, 3,60 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. Fargo-Moorhead (14-10) will throw LHP Tyler Jandron (1-0, 1.56 ERA). The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240AM and will stream online at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

The game will be "Free Shirt Friday", sponsored by Abante Marketing. Also, it will be "Saltdogs Sling Bag giveaway", sponsored by Assurity. In addition, it will be the Lincoln Libraries Summer Reading Program Kick-off, plus, there will be post-game fireworks. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







