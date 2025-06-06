Hansel and Stuart Lead Way for DockHounds over Gary Southshore

June 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release









Lake Country DockHounds infielder Daunte Stuart

(Lake Country DockHounds) Lake Country DockHounds infielder Daunte Stuart(Lake Country DockHounds)

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The Lake Country DockHounds manufactured yet another comeback at home to take the rubber match against the Gary SouthShore RailCats, a 4-3 final in another one-run ballgame at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

After he allowed two runs in the first frame of the evening, Luke Hansel settled in and finished five innings. The Cats totaled seven hits and one walk but were limited to just those two runs. Hansel punched out three batters throughout his outing and secured his third win of the season.

"I have to give {the RailCat's lineup} credit," said Hansel. "They made me work, and I had to just tell myself...especially after that first inning...just limit the damage. I still have to go out there and compete like my hair's on fire even if I don't have my top-tier stuff. {Pitching coach Paul Wagner} always emphasizes that...to limit the damage."

In the fourth inning, Ray Zuberer III led the inning off with a single and stole second before Ryan Hernandez singled through the left side. A misplay in left field allowed Zuberer III to score the first Hound run of the contest.

The next frame, Aaron Hill worked a walk and scored on a RBI triple from Daunte Stuart. Stuart ended his night a home run shy of the cycle. The next batter, Zuberer, sent his third home run of the year down the right-field line. A three-run DockHound rally gave Lake Country a 4-2 lead.

Hansel was relieved by JT Moeller, who struck out one but allowed a solo home run to bring the game back within one run.

Will Sandy, Robert Gsellman and Eric Torres combined for three shutout innings to close the contest. The trio totaled one hit and two walks with one strikeout. Torres collected his seventh save of the season in the process.

"Night in and night out, those guys compete and want the ball, no matter what," said Hansel. "It's fun to watch knowing they've got our rotation's back. They continue to give us chances."

Zuberer, Hill and Demetrius Sims each stole a bag as well.

Lake Country climbs to 13-10. The DockHounds are off but the Flying Monkeys are in town this weekend for a three-game set against Sioux City. First pitch Friday is at 6:35pm.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.