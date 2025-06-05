Hounds and Cats Split the Day

American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The Lake Country DockHounds secured a win in the first game of the series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats after play was suspended in the seventh inning on Tuesday night. Play resumed Wednesday evening with a 3-3 tie before Daunte Stuart poked an RBI single to right field in the eighth frame, scoring Brian Rey who led off the inning with a walk.

Beau Philip and Eric Torres threw the final two innings, both tossing a scoreless frame. Philip added one punchout while Torres struck out the side around a walk. Philip picked up the win and Torres collected his sixth save of the season.

In the game scheduled for Wednesday, the RailCats scored runs in bunches early and late. Gary SouthShore rallied for three runs in the second and ninth innings and locked in a 6-3 win.

Chris Jefferson's start outside of his second inning was solid and included a stretch where he sat down 13-in-a-row. The righty lasted six innings, responsible for the three earned runs off of six hits and a walk while striking out four, a season-high for him.

In the fourth inning, Ryan Hernandez launched his first home run of the season, a no-doubter to left field to cut into the deficit. The DockHounds tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly from Ray Zuberer III that scored Hayden Dunhurst and a RBI-single from Luis Aviles Jr. that plated Daunte Stuart.

Jake Cantleberry was dominant in relief of Jefferson, throwing two scoreless frames while punching out two RailCats.

Still tied at three in the ninth inning, Gary SouthShore strung together free bases on a catcher's interference, a walk and a hit-by-pitch before a ground-rule double gave them a two-run lead. A wild pitch was enough for a third insurance run.

Lake Country was held scoreless in the bottom of the ninth so the DockHounds will get ready for another series rubber match. First pitch is Thursday at 6:35 pm.







