Explorers Even I-29 Series with Power-Packed Win

June 5, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Sioux City Explorers (15-9) used power, pitching, and poise to take down the Sioux Falls Canaries (10-14) by a final of 4-2. The win evens the I-29 rivalry and keeps the X's rolling on the road.

Josh Day might just be the hottest hitter in the American Association. Coming into the game, Day was hitting .362, going 21-for-58 with 15 RBI and two walk-off base hits over his last 17 games, and he wasted no time making his mark on this one. In his first at-bat in the top of the second inning, he fouled off five pitches and crushed the 1-2 offering from Sioux Falls's starter Cade Torgerson (1-1). The ball sailed well over the left field wall, and just like the X's led 1-0.

Sioux City tacked on another in the very next inning. Austin Davis doubled to lead off the frame, and Henry George singled to center, knocking the speedster in and doubling the lead.

Jared Wetherbee (3-1) gutted his way through six innings, where he struck out a season-low three batters and walked a season-high five batters. His 115-pitch outing is the second-most by a Sioux City Explorer this season.

The X's offense kept rolling, thanks to a titanic solo blast from Abdiel Layer that cleared the left field fence and actually sailed entirely out of Sioux Falls Stadium. Layer, as well as the rest of the ballpark, knew that baseball was destined for the great beyond immediately.

Wetherbee yielded his first run in the bottom of the fifth as Calvin Estrada singled home Mike Hart to get the Canaries on the board. With runners at first and second, the Elon product forced Peter Zimmerman to fly out to right field, ending both the threat and the inning.

The lefty battled his way through the sixth inning to earn his fourth quality start of the year. The X's are now 4-1 in Jared Wetherbee starts.

In the seventh, Kurtis Byrne led off with a double, and Davis walked to put runners at first and second with one out. The next batter, Henry George, laid down a beautiful sacrifice bunt to move the runners over, and Zac Vooletich walked to load the bases for Layer with just one out. The X's couldn't cash in as Layer struck out, and Day grounded out to second, ending the inning and keeping the game within striking distance for Sioux Falls.

First out of the bullpen for Sioux City was Chase Jessee, and he promptly sawed through the top of the Canaries' order. The bullpen, which had struggled in the series opener, was lights out in game two.

The Explorers clubbed their final home run of the night in the top of the eighth as Torin Montgomery delivered with his fourth big fly of the season. The insurance run pushed the X's lead to 4-1.

Felix Cepeda came on for the save, and the Dominican righty ran into a bit of trouble in the ninth. With two outs, Josh Rehwaldt singled home Mike Hart bringing the tying run to the plate. Cepeda persevered and retired Calvin Estrada to end the game and even the series. Sioux City improved to 8-4 on the road this season with the victory.

The Explorers play the final game of the three game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries on Thursday night at Sioux Falls Stadium. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv. Ticket packages for the 2025 season are on sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10-, 15-, and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers' social media channels and the club's website, xsbaseball.com, for all our news and updates.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.







American Association Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.