RedHawks Fall in Game 3 against Monarchs

June 5, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Kansas City Monarchs combined to score in only two innings Wednesday night as the visitors picked up a 3-2 win in front of 3,810 fans at Newman Outdoor Field for Military Appreciation Night.

Peter Brookshaw's two-run home run to right in the fifth inning provided the only RedHawks runs, and a three-run second inning was enough to help Kansas City to a second win of the four-game series.

Greg Minier put together a quality start, going seven innings while allowing three runs on eight hits with six strikeouts, but got the loss for the RedHawks. He is now 2-2 with a 2.22 ERA in five starts this season.

The RedHawks (14-10) and Monarchs (17-7) wrap up their series on Thursday night in Fargo. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.







