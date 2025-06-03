RedHawks Bats Come Alive in 14-8 Win over Monarchs

FARGO - Dillon Thomas had four hits, Peter Brookshaw homered and Robert Perez Jr. had four RBIs in a 14-8 series-opening win for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks over the Kansas City Monarchs Monday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Two big innings - a six-run third and five-run seventh - paced the RedHawks to a third straight win.

Kyle Crigger went five innings for Fargo-Moorhead, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out six Monarchs batters in his fifth start of the year. The right-hander is now 3-1 with a 2.36 ERA on the year. He has allowed only three earned runs in his last 17.2 innings pitched.

After Alexfri Planez knocked an RBI double off the top of the wall in the third, Peter Brookshaw launched a no-doubter 378 feet over the right field fence to score three runs and highlight an inning that gave the RedHawks an early 7-1 lead.

Perez Jr. cleared the bases in the seventh with a three-run double and Dillon Thomas knocked him in moments later to stretch the lead to 12-3.

The Monarchs plated five runs over the final two innings, but it wasn't nearly enough to dig themselves out of the deficit.

With the win, the RedHawks improve to 14-8 on the year, one game back of Kansas City for first place in the American Association's West Division.

Fargo-Moorhead and Kansas City continue their four-game series on Tuesday evening in Fargo. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead and Kansas City continue their four-game series on Tuesday evening in Fargo. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.







