Big Seventh Inning Helps Canaries Snap Losing Streak

June 3, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Canaries broke open a tie game with a five-run seventh inning Tuesday, topping Sioux City 6-2 to put an end to a four-game losing skid.

Hunter Clanin opened the scoring with a solo homerun in the third frame before the Explorers cashed in on a leadoff walk in the fifth to tie the game.

Clanin led off the seventh inning with a single and Mike Hart and Jabari Henry drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Trevor Achenbach put the Birds back in front with a sacrifice flyout before Josh Rehwaldt crushed a three-run homerun. Calvin Estrada would later score on an error before the Explorers could escape the jam.

Sioux City fought back with two runs in the top of the ninth but Brady Stover ended the game with a strikeout to earn his third save.

Thomas Dorminy struckout nine over six innings and scattered four hits while Clanin and Henry each had two hits to lead the offensive effort. Sioux Falls (10-13) will look to clinch the three-game series Wednesday at 6:35pm.







