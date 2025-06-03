Monarchs Coast to Win in Fargo

June 3, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







FARGO, N.D. - Ashton Goudeau threw six solid innings, Jhailyn Ortiz delivered a titanic home run, and the Kansas City Monarchs earned a 7-4 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Ortiz launched a 112-mph homer, his third of the year, to provide the Monarchs with crucial insurance runs in the fourth inning. Goudeau allowed three runs (two earned) over his six innings of work, walking two and striking out three.

The two newest Monarchs both came up big in the win. Blake Rutherford delivered an RBI single on the first pitch he saw in his season debut. John Nogowski hit a stand-up RBI triple for his first RBI of the year in his second game with the team.

Relievers Jeff Hakanson, Hunter McMahon and Tyler McKay closed out the win for the Monarchs (16-7), who hold the best record in the American Association.

The Monarchs never trailed in the contest, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first on RBI singles from Alvaro Gonzalez and Rutherford.

After the RedHawks plated an unearned run in the bottom of the first, RBI knocks from Jorge Bonifacio and Isiah Gilliam put Kansas City up 4-1. Gilliam's batting average stands at a team-best .386.

Fargo-Moorhead (14-9) cut the deficit to one in the third on a two-run homer from Brendon Dadson, his first blast of the year.

Ortiz's longball in the fourth and Nogowski's triple the fifth brought the Monarchs back up by four.

The RedHawks added a run in the ninth on a two-out RBI single from Marcus Chiu, but McKay struck out Dillon Thomas one batter later to end the game.

UP NEXT The Monarchs and RedHawks meet again Wednesday at 7:02 p.m. for the third game of their four-game series. Jackson Goddard will start the game for Kansas City against veteran lefty Greg Minier. Monarchs fans can hear the game on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy app.







American Association Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.