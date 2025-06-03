American Association Has a New Home Run King

Jabari Henry Breaks Home Run Record

On Thursday, Jabari Henry smashed his 147th American Association home run, surpassing Reggie Abercrombie, who had held the record since 2016. Henry holds the all-time record with 148 home runs, including 7 through the early part of the season.

Combined No-Hitter For Kane County

Image via Kane County Cougars

Three Kane County pitchers - Vin Timpanelli, Tommy Sommer, and Jake Gozzo - combined to no-hit the Lincoln Saltdogs in a 9-0 win on Sunday. Starter Vin Timpanelli earned the win after shutting down the Saltdogs for 7 innings with 7 strikeouts.

League Standings

Cleburne and Kansas City continue to lead their respective divisions, but multiple teams from each division sit just one game back from first place.

Martin, Ash Take Home Awards for Strong First Month of Season

Cleburne Railroaders infielder Kyle Martin and Kane County Cougars starter Konnor Ash won the American Association's Rawlings batter and pitcher of the month for May, the league announced Sunday.

