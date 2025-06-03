RedHawks Out-Slug Monarchs to Open Series

June 3, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Jaylyn Williams of the Kansas City Monarchs

(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks) Jaylyn Williams of the Kansas City Monarchs(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks)

FARGO, N.D. - Isiah Gilliam and Jaylyn Williams drove in three runs apiece, but the Kansas City Monarchs fell 14-8 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Monday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks took control with a six-run third inning, including a three-run home run from Peter Brookshaw off starter Julian Garcia.

Kansas City rallied to within four and brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh but got no closer than that.

John Nogowski, a former MLB infielder signed earlier Monday, went 1-for-5 in his team debut.

Patrick Pridgen delivered another impressive relief outing for Kansas City, allowing just one unearned run across four innings in relief of Garcia. The right-hander has not allowed an earned run across eight innings since moving from the rotation to the bullpen.

The RedHawks cemented their win with five runs in the seventh, including a bases-clearing double from Robert Perez, Jr. that gave the RedHawks an 11-3 lead. The Monarchs added five more runs over the last two frames with the game out of reach.

UP NEXT

Kansas City and Fargo-Moorhead continue their four-game series Tuesday night at 7:02 p.m. Ashton Goudeau will start for Kansas City against Fargo-Moorhead's Colten Davis. Fans can hear the game on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy app.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.