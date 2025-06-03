Lincoln Comes up Short against Milkmen

June 3, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Franklin, Wisconsin - A pair of three-run innings was too much for Lincoln to overcome Tuesday night as the Saltdogs fell to the Milwaukee Milkmen, 8-4, at Franklin Field. Lincoln dropped its second straight game, and the opening game of the midweek series, with the Milkmen.

Milwaukee (10-12) scored eight runs off ten hits, with no errors. Lincoln (7-15) had four runs off eight hits and committed one error, in a game that lasted two hours and forty-five minutes, in front of 603 fans.

The Saltdogs started the scoring in the top of the first inning. Facing Milwaukee starter Jhordany Mezquita, Lincoln's Danny Bautista, Jr. led off with a single, then, stole second base. Two batters later, Kyle Battle hit a Mezquita 2-1 pitch over the left-centerfield wall for a two-run home run, putting the Saltdogs ahead, 2-0.

The Milkmen responded in the bottom of the second. Against Lincoln starter Karan Patel, Milwaukee's Chase Estep drew a leadoff walk. Then, Joe Gray singled. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. Two batters later, Andy Blake hit a Patel 3-2 pitch over the left field wall for a three-run home run, giving Milwaukee a 3-2 lead.

Lincoln responded in the top of the third. With one out, Danny Bautista, Jr. hit a Mezquita 1-1 pitch out of the park for a solo home run, tying the game at 3-3.

However, Milwaukee would manufacture its second three-run inning, in the bottom of the fourth. Chase Estep led off with a single. Then, Joe Gray walked. Willie Escala laid down a sacrifice bunt to put runners at second and third. A wild pitch from Patel, scored Estep to make it 4-3, the Milkmen. Andy Blake drew a walk to load the bases. Then, Glenn Santiago hit a single, scoring Gray and Blake, to put Milwaukee up 6-3.

The Milkmen added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Facing Lincoln reliever Gaylon Viney, Andy Blake drew a walk. Then, Glenn Santiago singled, to put runners on the corners. A passed ball scored Blake, to make it 7-3. Three batters later, Erik Ostberg singled, scoring Santiago, to make it an 8-3 Milwaukee lead.

The Saltdogs got a run back in the top of the eighth. Facing Milkmen reliever Nyan Hernandez, Kyle Battle drew a one-out walk, then stole second. Two batters later, Yusinel Diaz singled, scoring Battle, to make it 8-4.

In the top of the ninth, Milwaukee brought in reliever Aaron Mishoulam. He got Jack Dragum to fly out to right field for the first out. With a 1-1 count on the next batter, Neyfy Castillo, the skies opened, and the game went into a weather delay. After eleven minutes, the game resumed with Mishoulam striking out Castillo looking, and Rolando Espinosa swinging, to end the game.

Milwaukee starter Jhordany Mezquita (3-1) earned the win, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up three runs off five hits, struck out five and walked two. Brady Puckett pitched 1.0 inning, giving up two hits and struck out one. Nyan Hernandez pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one run off one hit and struck out two. Aaron Mishoulam pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two.

Lincoln starter Karan Patel (1-3) took the loss. He pitched 5.0 innings, giving up six runs off seven hits, struck out three and walked five. Gaylon Viney pitched 1.0 inning, yielding two runs off three hits, struck out one and walked one. Jacob Roberts pitched 2.0 innings and struck out two.

Offensively for the Milkmen, Glenn Santiago was 3-for-5 with two RBI's. Erik Ostberg went 1-for-5 and drove in one run. Delvin Perez was 2-for-4. Andy Blake was 1-for-2 with a three-run home run.

For the Saltdogs, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Kyle Battle was 1-for-2 with a two-run home run. Yusnial Diaz was 1-for-4 and drove in one run. Jack Dragum was 2-for-4.

Game two of the three-game series is Wednesday night. RHP Johnny Ray (1-1, 0.92 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. Milwaukee with throw RHP Matt Givin (1-1, 4.19 ERA). First pitch is 6:35 p.m. at Franklin Field. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240AM and online at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

The next home game for the Saltdogs will be Friday, June 6th, when Lincoln hosts the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Haymarket Park. First pitch will be 7:05 p.m.







