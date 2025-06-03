Blake Is Back: Big Leaguer Rutherford Returns to Monarchs

June 3, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - One of the most exciting Kansas City Monarchs players of recent memory is coming back to the team.

Blake Rutherford, a first-round draft pick by the Yankees who played in the major leagues with Washington just two seasons ago, is returning to the four-time league champions, the Monarchs announced Tuesday.

Rutherford began the 2024 season with Kansas City. He hit .328 with a .912 OPS over 17 games with three home runs.

The Mexican League's Toros de Tijuana signed Rutherford on June 14, 2024, and he stayed on with the club to start the 2025 season. He will be in the Monarchs' starting lineup for their game Tuesday night at Fargo-Moorhead.

"We're happy to welcome Blake Rutherford back to the Monarchs," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "This adds a good, experienced, professional bat to our lineup. We're looking to do everything we can to get him back with a major-league affiliate, like we do with all of our players."

The Monarchs (15-7) own the best record in the American Association. Rutherford is the second former major leaguer signed by the club this week after former Cardinals and Pirates infielder John Nogowski joined the team Monday.

"It's a really good clubhouse, with a really good fit and a really good coaching staff," Calfapietra said.

"Everyone's doing their job. Everyone knows their role. It's working very well."

The Yankees drafted Rutherford, 28, 18th overall in 2016. He was traded to the White Sox at the 2017 trade deadline and reached Triple-A with that organization in 2021.

The California native moved to the Nationals organization as a free agent in 2023, making his major league debut in August of that year. He collected six hits across 16 major-league games.

The Monarchs are in the midst of a seven-game road trip. Fans can check out the team's schedule, roster and more at MonarchsBaseball.com.







American Association Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.