Thursday's RedHawks Game against Kansas City Postponed
June 5, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - Thursday night's scheduled series finale between the RedHawks and Kansas City Monarchs has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.
The game will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Tuesday, July 15, when the Monarchs return to Newman Outdoor Field.
