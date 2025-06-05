Thursday's RedHawks Game against Kansas City Postponed

June 5, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - Thursday night's scheduled series finale between the RedHawks and Kansas City Monarchs has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

The game will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Tuesday, July 15, when the Monarchs return to Newman Outdoor Field.







