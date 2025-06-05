Canaries Soar Past Sioux City in Series Rubber Match
June 5, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries erupted for 13 runs over the fifth and sixth innings en route to a 15-4 victory over Sioux City Thursday night at the Bird Cage.
Jordan Barth finished a double shy of the cycle and collected five RBIs while Mike Hart reached base six times and scored three runs. Josh Rehwaldt crushed a three-run homer, drove in six and reached base six times. Barth, Rehwaldt and Calvin Estrada each finished with three hits.
Canaries starter Brandon Knoll earned the win as the Birds improve to 11-14 overall. Sioux Falls will open a three-game series against defending league champion Kane County Friday at 7:05pm.
