Explorers Power Past Canaries

Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux City smacked three homeruns on Wednesday to power their way past the Canaries 4-2 at the Bird Cage.

The Explorers scored a run in the second inning, one in the third and added another in the fifth before Calvin Estrada singled to bring home Mike Hart in the bottom half.

Sioux City added another run in the eighth inning to increase their lead to 4-1. Josh Rehwaldt ripped an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth but the Canaries could get no closer.

Estrada finished with two hits to lead the Birds, who dip to 10-14 overall. The two teams wrap up their three-game series Thursday at 6:35pm.







