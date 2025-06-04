Lincoln Records Gritty Come-From-Behind Victory

June 4, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Franklin, Wisconsin - The Lincoln Saltdogs defeated the Milwaukee Milkmen 3-1, Wednesday night at Franklin Field. After starting pitcher Johnny Ray left the game with an arm injury in the second inning, the Lincoln bullpen pitched 7.1 innings of relief, without giving up a charged run, and the Saltdogs evened their series with the Milkmen at a game apiece.

Lincoln (8-15) scored three runs off eight hits and committed two errors. Milwaukee (10-13) plated one run with three hits and had one error.

Milwaukee took the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Facing Lincoln starter Johnny Ray, the Milkmen's Delvin Perez led off the inning with a single, stole second, then advanced to third on a passed ball. After a ground out to second with the drawn in infield, Joe Gray drew a walk and stole second. Then, Willie Escala was hit by a pitch to load the bases. After Ray got Andy Blake to pop out in foul ground for the second out, the Lincoln pitcher threw a ball to Glenn Santiago and then exited the game with an arm injury. Dylan Castenada entered the game and hit Santiago with a pitch, driving in Perez, to put Milwaukee up 1-0.

The score remained the same until the top of the sixth. Facing Milwaukee reliever Tahnaj Thomas, Danny Bautista, Jr. led off the inning with a single. Then Brody Fahr followed with a single, as well. The next batter, Kyle Battle drew a walk, to load the bases. Then, Clint Coulter hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Bautista Jr., to tie the game at 1-1.

The Saltdogs manufactured another run in the top of the eighth, to take the lead. Facing reliever Blake Purnell, Griffin Everitt led off the inning with a single. The next batter, Danny Bautista Jr., laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Everitt to second, with one out. Two batters later, Kyle Battle dumped a single into right field, scoring Everitt, and giving Lincoln a 2-1 lead.

Lincoln added an insurance run in the top of the ninth. Facing reliever Logan Snow, Yusniel Diaz led off the inning with a single, then gave way to pinch-runner Drew DeVine. The next batter Jack Dragum singled, putting runners at first and second. Rolando Espinosa laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing the runners to second and third. Milwaukee elected to intentionally walk Neyfy Castillo, to load the bases. Then, Griffin Everitt hit a bouncing ball to second, however, Milwaukee could only record a force out at second, allowing DeVine to score, putting Lincoln ahead 3-1.

In the bottom of the ninth, Lincoln brought on reliever Connor Langrell. He retired the first two batters, before Glenn Santiago reached on a throwing error, then took second base on defensive indifference. Then, Langrell got Scott Ota to ground out to first base for the final out of the game.

Lincoln starter, Johnny Ray, pitched 1.2 innings, before exiting with an arm injury. He gave up one run off one hit, struck out and walked one. Dylan Castenada pitched 2.1 innings, giving up one hit, struck out one and walked one. Dylan Beck pitched 2.0 innings, giving up one hit and struck out two. Franny Cobos (1-0) earned the win, in relief. He pitched 2.0 innings and walked two. Connor Langrell (1) earned the save, pitching the ninth inning.

Milwaukee starter Matt Givin pitched 4.0 innings, giving up two hits and struck out three. Tahnaj Thomas pitched 2.0 innings, giving up one run off two hits, struck out one and walked two. Aaron Mishoulam pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one. Blake Purnell (0-3) took the loss. He pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one run off two hits. Logan Snow pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one run off two hits.

Offensively for Lincoln, Kyle Battle was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Yusniel Diaz was 2-for-4. Griffin Everitt was 2-for-4 and drove in one run.

For the Milkmen, Glenn Santiago was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

The rubber game of the three-game series is Thursday night. LHP Greg Loukinen (0-3, 6.27 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. Milwaukee will throw RHP Davis Welch (1-0, 2.95 ERA). First pitch at Franklin Field is 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and will stream online at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

The next home game for the Saltdogs will be Friday, June 6th, when Lincoln hosts the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Haymarket Park. First pitch will be 7:05 p.m. The game will be "Free Shirt Friday", sponsored by Abante Marketing. Also, it will be "Saltdogs Sling Bag giveaway", sponsored by Assurity. In addition, it will be the Lincoln Libraries Summer Reading Program Kick-off, plus, there will be post-game fireworks. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.