Explorers Add Catcher to the Mix

June 4, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the club has signed catcher McGwire Holbrook, and he will be active tonight in game two of the three-game series at Sioux Falls. McGwire will wear #12 for the Explorers.

McGwire Holbrook makes his way to the American Association after spending the first part of this season with the Missoula PaddleHeads in Montana of the Pioneer League. In five games, Holbrook hit .190 with one double and 3 RBI. After finishing his college career, Holbrook spent time in the MLB Draft League with the Williamsport Crosscutters. In 47 games, the Florida native slashed .260/.343/.399 with five home runs and 32 RBI.

Before making his debut professionally, the catcher spent two seasons with the Florida State Seminoles after transferring away from West Virginia. During his junior season in 2023, he was placed on the Buster Posey Award Watch List, an accolade designated for the best collegiate catcher in the country. In two years with Florida State, Holbrook appeared in 58 games, starting 45 of them, where he hit at a .242 clip with two home runs and 27 RBI. He was a member of the 2024 team that made the ACC Championship Game and made a trip to the College World Series.

Holbrook began his collegiate career at West Virginia. With the Mountaineers, he was a 2nd Team All-Big 12 selection after appearing in 54 games, starting 47 of them, where he hit a career-best .327 with six home runs, 13 doubles, and 43 RBI. In his two seasons at West Virginia, Holbrook played in 67 games, making 55 starts where he slashed .318/.397/.488.

Born in Winter Park, Florida, Holbrook grew up in Orlando and attended and played baseball at Bishop Moore Catholic High School.

To make room for Holbrook the club has released catcher Jake Meyer. Meyer played nine games for Sioux City hitting .208, going 5-for-24 with 1 RBI.

The Explorers play game two of the three -game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries on Wednesday night at Sioux Falls Stadium. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., and the game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM, and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv. Ticket packages for the 2025 season are on sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10-, 15-, and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers' social media channels and the club's website, xsbaseball.com, for all our news and updates.

