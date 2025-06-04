Warkentin, Bramasco Power Goldeyes to Win over Cougars

June 4, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes first baseman Matthew Warkentin

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (11-13) bounced back in a big way Wednesday afternoon, defeating the Kane County Cougars (10-13) by a score of 7-2 at Blue Cross Park.

Winnipeg opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run from first baseman Matthew Warkentin - a towering blast that nearly struck the video board in right-centre field.

Kane County tied things up in the top of the third on a home run by Todd Lott, but the Goldeyes quickly responded. Right fielder Tanner O'Tremba put Winnipeg back in front with an RBI single in the bottom half of the frame.

Warkentin added to his productive afternoon in the fifth, driving in Max Murphy with a base hit. Later in the inning, Warkentin stole second, and the throw allowed O'Tremba to score from third, extending the lead to 4-1.

The Cougars cut into the lead in the top of the seventh with a solo home run from Robby Martin Jr., but Winnipeg answered in the bottom of the eighth. Third baseman Ramón Bramasco crushed a three-run homer - his third of the season - to left field, bringing home Keshawn Lynch and Kevin García to make it a 7-2 ballgame.

Right-hander Jesse Galindo (1-1) picked up the win, working five innings and allowing just one run on four hits while striking out four. The Goldeyes bullpen combined for four innings of one-run ball, with strong outings from Ryder Yakel and Trevor Brigden.

Westin Muir (2-2) took the loss for Kane County after allowing four earned runs over five innings.

The series wraps up Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. CDT. Winnipeg's Landen Bourassa (2-2, 3.85 ERA) is scheduled to start opposite Kane County's Tommy Sommer (0-2, 4.45 ERA).

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

