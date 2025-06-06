Bourassa Goes Distance in Loss to Kane County

WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes right-hander Landen Bourassa (L, 2-3) turned in another outstanding effort Thursday night, tossing his second complete game of the season in a narrow 2-1 loss to the Kane County Cougars (11-13) at Blue Cross Park.

Bourassa, who leads the American Association with 41.2 innings pitched, surrendered just one earned run on five hits while striking out six and walking none. The Lethbridge, Alberta native continues to be a workhorse for the Goldeyes' rotation.

Winnipeg (11-14) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Max Murphy doubled to centre field, driving in Ramón Bramasco to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

Kane County responded in the top of the third with two runs. After a one-out error and a single placed runners at the corners, Trendon Craig delivered an RBI single to right, scoring CJ Valdez. A batter later, Armond Upshaw brought in the eventual winning run with a bunt single.

The Goldeyes mounted threats in both the eighth and ninth innings. Kane County reliever Quinn Gudaitis issued two walks in the eighth before Jake Gozzo (S, 1) entered with the bases loaded and escaped the jam. In the ninth, Jacob Robson led off with a double, but Gozzo retired the next three batters - including back-to-back strikeouts - to preserve the Cougars' win.

Southpaw Tommy Sommer (W, 1-2) earned the victory for Kane County, going 6.2 innings and allowing one run on five hits while striking out six.

The Goldeyes return to action Friday night at 7:00 p.m. CDT to open a three-game weekend series against the West Division-leading Kansas City Monarchs. Right-hander Zan Rose (1-0, 1.50 ERA) will make his home debut for Winnipeg, countering Monarchs righty Daniel Martínez (1-1, 3.68 ERA).

