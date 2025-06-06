RedHawks Trade Marcus Chiu to Kane County for a Player to be Named Later

June 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks traded infielder Marcus Chiu to the Kane County Cougars Friday for a player to be named later.

Chiu appeared in 81 games for Fargo-Moorhead over the last two seasons after joining the RedHawks from the Lake Country DockHounds.

The California native slashed .193/.269/.277 with one home run and 13 RBIs in 24 games for Fargo-Moorhead this season.

Eli Swanson







American Association Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.