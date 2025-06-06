RedHawks Trade Marcus Chiu to Kane County for a Player to be Named Later
June 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks traded infielder Marcus Chiu to the Kane County Cougars Friday for a player to be named later.
Chiu appeared in 81 games for Fargo-Moorhead over the last two seasons after joining the RedHawks from the Lake Country DockHounds.
The California native slashed .193/.269/.277 with one home run and 13 RBIs in 24 games for Fargo-Moorhead this season.
