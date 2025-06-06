RedHawks Trade Marcus Chiu to Kane County for a Player to be Named Later

Sports stats



AA Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

RedHawks Trade Marcus Chiu to Kane County for a Player to be Named Later

June 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release


FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks traded infielder Marcus Chiu to the Kane County Cougars Friday for a player to be named later.

Chiu appeared in 81 games for Fargo-Moorhead over the last two seasons after joining the RedHawks from the Lake Country DockHounds.

The California native slashed .193/.269/.277 with one home run and 13 RBIs in 24 games for Fargo-Moorhead this season.

Eli Swanson

Check out the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Statistics



American Association Stories from June 6, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central